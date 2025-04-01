Amosun, Adeola bicker over allegation of ‘project diversion’

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta-A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola are at logger heads, following an allegation of ‘project diversion’ by Amosun.

Amosun, in a statement signed by his media aide, Lanre Akinwale, had accused Senator Adeola of project diversion, when a Library project at Ewang Estate Extension, Abeokuta, facilitated by Senator Olamilekan Adeola had the inscription tagged, “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and other Facilities, Ogun State.”

Senator Adeola, however denied any case of project diversion as insinuated by Amosun, based on the inscription on the signpost at the completed library project.

Senator Adeola explained that there was a budget inclusion for the renovation of Ake Pavilion, following appeals from well-meaning sons and daughters of Egbaland to complete the project that was abandoned for a period, not knowing that it was a personal project of Senator Amosun.

Akinwale, however stated that the Ake Pavilion Project was done from Amosun’s personal resources, and not a constituency project while in office, adding that he was surprised when a Library project, facilitated by Senator Adeola had the inscription tagged, “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and other Facilities, Ogun State.”

He therefore stressed that the inscription suggests that there is a budget in the Federal Appropriation for the Ake Pavilion project, which is being diverted to an entirely different project.

“Our attention has been drawn to a Library construction project at the Ewang Estate Extension, Abeokuta, facilitated by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI).

“However, the project board erected at the site of the Library project has a different inscription, tagged, “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and other Facilities, Ogun State”.

“What this simply connotes is that there is a budget in the Federal Appropriation for the Ake Pavilion project, which is being diverted to an entirely different project. Otherwise, how could the facilitator of the Library project inscribe a narration, entirely different from what he facilitated?

“To set the record straight, the Library project in question has no connection to the ongoing construction of the Ake Pavilion project by Senator Ibikunle Amosun. The Ake Pavilion project is Senator Amosun’s gift to the entire people of Abeokuta, and it’s being single-handedly funded by him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is only one Ake Pavilion Project, and it is located at the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta. The project was conceptualized and designed as a tourist attraction centre by Senator Ibikunle Amosun during the twilight of his administration as Governor in 2019.

“The actual construction of the multi-functional Ake Pavilion started in 2020, and the project was never part of his constituency projects when he served as Ogun Central Senator (2019-2023).

“The Ake Pavilion project, which is 95 percent completed, contains an impressive 3,000-capacity Amphitheatre with an open performance area of about 3,000sqm, 3 Nos Banquet Halls of varying capacities ranging from 100 to 500, a Museum area showcasing the history of the four quarters (sections) of Abeokuta with shops for artefacts, books, Adire, administrative blocks, and other facilities, all financed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun through his personal resources.

“While Senator Amosun welcomes the facilitation of Federal Government-funded projects to Ogun State, it is essential to ensure that such projects are done with sincerity and without misrepresenting facts.

“We advise Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola to provide accurate information to the people of Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, regarding the Library project he facilitated to Ewang Estate Extension.

Senator Adeola, while reacting through a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, explained that the wordings on the signpost “…..and other facilities, Ogun State” shows that the project was not confined to Ake Pavilion alone, stressing that it could include construction of roads, school, library, among others in Ogun State as determined by the implementing agency and facilitator of the project in the budget based on availability of funds.

The statement reads, “The attention of Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) and Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations has been drawn to a statement by Senator Ibikunle Amosun titled “Construction of Ake Pavilion Project by Senator Ibikunle Amosun: Setting the Record Straight”, where it was implied that Senator Adeola diverted a project he facilitated for the renovation of Ake Pavilion to construction of a Library at Ewang Estate Extension in Abeokuta.”

“For the records, there is no case of diversion of project as insinuated based on the inscription on the signpost at the completed Library project. As stated in the statement of Senator Amosun, the inscription on the project is “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and Other Facilities, Ogun State”.

“For those not conversant with budgetary terminologies the wordings ‘and other facilities, Ogun State’ shows that the project was not confined to Ake Pavilion alone. Indeed, it could include construction of roads, school, library, among others in Ogun State as determined by the implementing agency and facilitator of the project in the budget based on availability of funds.”

“There was indeed, a budget inclusion for the renovation of Ake Pavilion following appeals to Senator Adeola from well meaning sons and daughters of Egbaland to complete the project that was seemingly abandoned for a period. What was not made known to Senator Adeola at the point of appeals was the fact that this was a personal project of Senator Amosun and his pledge to complete it in due course using his resources”.

“On realization of the involvement of Senator Amosun and the budget having been passed as stated in the project title, Senator Adeola shied away from taking any glory from Senator Amosun good gesture to his community and in conjunction with Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development decided on the construction of a Library in Ewang Estate Extension with the available funds released for the project”.

“Finally, there is nothing untoward in the inscription at the Library as that is what is contained in the ministry’s budget that was used to fund the project. It would have been otherwise if the signpost was placed at the Ake Pavilion under construction by Senator Amosun”.

“There is no need for whipping up controversy on what is meant for educational development of Ogun State as Senator Adeola has facilitated similar projects at Ijebu Ode and elsewhere in Ogun state.”