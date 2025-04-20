Amb. Amaka Diane Okeke honoured as one of 100 Most Influential Young Africans

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Pan African Leadership Foundation has honored Ambassador Amaka Diane Okeke as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans at the 7th Edition Africa gathering held at the British Council, Accra Ghana on the 12th of April, 2025. This prestigious recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions to African leadership and development.

As the Executive Director of Optiva Capital Partners; a renowned wealth retention and investment advisory company, Ambassador Okeke has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the financial services industry. Her advocacy for women’s empowerment and youth development has made a significant impact on the continent.

The Pan African Leadership Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to promoting African leadership, development, and cooperation. By recognizing Ambassador Okeke’s achievements, the foundation highlights the importance of empowering young African leaders. The Award was presented by Salako Adebowale, the Executive Director of Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation among other notable bright minds shaping the future of Africa.

Congratulations to Ambassador Amaka Diane Okeke on this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication to African leadership and development is truly inspiring, and this award serves as a testament to her hard work and commitment.