ALX launches creative tech lite to equip Africa’s creatives with in-demand tech skills

L-R: ALX Ventures Country Entrepreneurship Development Manager, Joshua War Ebinabo; ALX Learning Associate, Ridwan Adepegba; ALX Country General Manager, Ruby Igwe; ALX Country Recruitment and Activation Specialist, Oluwatoni Ajewole; and ALX Learning Community Experience Specialist, Oluwapelumi Thomas at the Exclusive Mixer Party organised by ALX Nigeria in Lagos, recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

ALX has officially launched its innovative program, Creative Tech Lite, CTL, aimed at empowering Africa’s creative talent with essential tech skills. The launch event, held at ALX Nigeria’s flagship hub in Costain, Lagos, brought together industry leaders, creators, and community figures to celebrate a transformative initiative set to enhance inclusivity in the digital economy.

“Creative Tech Lite is our way of saying every skill set matters in the future of work,” stated Country General Manager of ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe, “Whether you’re creating beats, telling stories, or designing visuals, this program gives you the tools to scale your passion into a global career. No creative is left behind.”

CTL is a seven-month intensive programme that offers hands-on learning across four main tracks: Graphic Design, Content Creation, AI for Creatives, and Music Production. The unique curriculum emphasises digital fluency and practical application of AI tools, equipping participants to not only compete but to lead in the burgeoning global creative tech landscape.

The launch of Creative Tech Lite marks a significant expansion of ALX’s mission to connect young Africans to opportunities irrespective of their background or discipline. Known for its successful initiatives in Software Engineering, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics, ALX is now venturing into the creative sector, ensuring that artists, designers, and digital storytellers access the necessary skills and community support to thrive.

“Africa has always been rich in creativity. Now we’re matching that creativity with the tools to thrive in a tech-driven world,” Igwe added, underscoring the importance of providing creative professionals with the resources needed to navigate the evolving job market.

Participants in CTL will also benefit from a vibrant network of like-minded creatives, professional development support, and exposure to job and freelance opportunities—all within the ALX ecosystem.

With this launch, ALX affirms its commitment to cultivating a new generation of Africa’s creative leaders, enabling them to take charge in the intersection of creativity and technology. Whether you’re an emerging artist or an experienced professional looking to enhance your skills, Creative Tech Lite positions itself as a vital launchpad into the future of creative work.