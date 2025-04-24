Aloysius Ogbonna receives Certificate of Recognition as traditional ruler after 25 years

… Ogugu Community Celebrates

By Chinedu Adonu

After more than two decades without a traditional ruler, the Ogugu Ntu-Egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has officially received a new monarch. The Enugu State Government, under the leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has presented a Certificate of Recognition to Igwe Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna Jnr., marking a historic moment for the community.

The certificate was presented on Thursday at the Enugu State Ministry of Rural Development, Local Government Matters and Chieftaincy Affairs, located at the State Secretariat, GRA, Enugu. The presentation comes 25 years after the passing of the last monarch, Late Igwe Godwin Ochi, in 1999.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, described the event as a turning point for the community and emphasized the importance of peace and good leadership. He noted that the official recognition took effect from March 26, 2025.

“We congratulate you on your well-deserved recognition. For the past 25 years, Ogugu had no leadership, but today, history has been made,” Ogbodo said. He also cautioned the monarch to uphold the laws and customs of the land, warning that non-compliance could result in the revocation of his certificate and staff of office.

In his acceptance speech, Igwe Ogbonna expressed deep gratitude to Governor Mbah, the state government, and the people of Ogugu. He pledged to use his position to attract development, promote peace, and serve the community faithfully.

“I have come to serve my people. I want to bring in investors, build industries, and create job opportunities for our youths,” he said. “After 25 years, Ogugu now has a king, and I promise to unite everyone, including my former opponent, for the progress of our land.”

Igwe Ogbonna, who won the traditional stool election on January 14, 2025, with 867 votes against his opponent Gidim Godwin Egbo, who polled 363 votes, will officially receive the Staff of Office and the revered Ọfọ Ntu-Egbenese on Friday, April 25, 2025.

With his installation, Igwe Ogbonna becomes the leader of the Ntu-Egbenese clan, one of the most ancient and respected clans in Enugu State, comprising over 32 communities.