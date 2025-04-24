Alleged sexual assault victim not Seyi Tinubu’s sister — FCT Police

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has clarified that a sexual assault case involving Ebunoluwa Fatoyinbo is not connected to the family of President Bola Tinubu.

This clarification comes after widespread social media reports claimed Fatoyinbo is the sister of Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son. According to the reports, Oscar Ilochi allegedly assaulted Fatoyinbo while she was exercising alone in a gym basement, prompting an investigation that includes reviewing the facility’s CCTV footage.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, confirmed that the command has launched an investigation based on a formal complaint filed by Fatoyinbo. However, she emphasised that the police have not established any familial link between Fatoyinbo and the Tinubu family.

“The FCT Police Command is aware of a circulating publication on social media alleging that the Command has commenced an investigation into a case of sexual assault involving Miss Ebunoluwa, purportedly referred to as the sister of Mr. Seyi Tinubu, son of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the statement read.

“The Command wishes to clarify that a formal complaint of sexual assault was indeed lodged by Miss Ebunoluwa Mitchell Fatoyinbo against one Oscar Ilochi, a resident of the Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.”

Adeh urged the public, including media outlets and social media users, to verify information before publication and rely on official police channels for updates on ongoing investigations.