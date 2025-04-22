Alleged N5.2m Extortion: Interior Minister orders probe of NSCDC personnel

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations of extortion involving some personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

A social media post that went viral alleged that the officers extorted ₦5.2 million from a group of young men traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to Akure, Ondo State.

The Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Babatunde Alao, said in a statement that the minister noted that any officer found guilty will face the full weight of the law.

“We will not tolerate any form of misconduct from our security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary that is disciplined and professional and will serve Nigeria and Nigerians with dignity and patriotism.

The minister was quoted as saying, “On this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness.”

