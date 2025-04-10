Alleged N33.8bn fraud: My only dealings with Mustapha were on Kado property – Ex-minister

A former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman on Thursday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the only transaction he had with Mustapha Bida, the account manager, Mambila Zungeru Project, was on his plan to buy a house at Kado in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mamman with 12 counts bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33.8billion Mambilla Power Project.

Mamman, in a video clip played in the open court during a trial-within-trial before Justice James Omotosho, said though Bida told him that the property’s value was between N35 million and N40 million, he only paid him about N15 million in three installments of N5 million.

He recalled in the video clip that when he came in as minister, Bida showed him some houses which he said were for sale.

The ex-minister said Bida, who works in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), told him that the value of some of the property were not more than N40 million.

He said he told him that he could make the payment of the house in instalment, which he agreed to.

“That was how I left the office,” he said.

Justice Omotosho had ordered that the video clip of the interview session conducted by the commission’s officials during their investigation be played in the open court following allegation that the ex-minister did not voluntarily make the statement.

Mamman’s lawyer, Mr Femi Atteh, SAN, had opposed the application by the anti-graft agency’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, to tender the statement in evidence, arguing that his client did not make the statement voluntarily.

The judge consequently ordered that the video clip be played to ascertain the veracity of the argument.

It would be recalled that on Monday, the two-hour video clip was played for 30 minutes before the judge adjourned for continuation of trial-within-trial.

Upon resumed trial on Thursday, Oyedepo informed the court that the matter was slated for continuation hearing.

Mamman, who spoke in Hausa Language during interrogation but was interpreted in English Language by an interpreter of the court, said the transaction he did with Bida was by cash payment and not bank transfer.

He described Bida as “a terrible liar.”

He said besides this transaction, there was nothing between Bida and him.

Mamman said after he came back from foreign medical trip where he had surgery, he was confronted with the allegations of money laundering.

When he was asked if he could write a statement, he said he was indisposed.

The ex-minister said he could be dictating while his lawyer (pointing to him) would be writing on his behalf.

“You know I am not strong,” he said.

In the video, another Investigator came to exchange pleasantries with the ex-minister.

When the officier asked him how his health was, Mamman said he was getting better.

He said he had a surgery and that for about a month or two, he had been battling with the illness.

He said that was why he travelled.

When the officer asked him where he travelled to, Mamman said “Saudi Arabia.”

The operative further asked him how he was able to travel when his international passport was with the commission.

The ex-minister said the passport was expiring and he got another to embark on the trip.

He said if he had not travelled at the time, he would have died.

“May God give you good health,” the officer said and the defendant said: “amen.”

When he asked him if he could write, Mamman said he could not that he was even about taking his medication.

“My doctor warned me seriously; I am just managing myself, you know things are gradually. I just need to come and explain,” Mamman was interpreted as saying.

The judge then granted leave to the EFCC’s lawyer to ask the witness, Abubakar Kwaido, who interrogated Mamman in the video clip, some questions.

Oyedepo asked Kwaido to tell the court the name of the officer who later joined him during the interrogation.

“He is Shehu Usman Sambo, my superior,” he said.

He asked him who was Mamman referred to as a terrible liars in the video, he said: “Mustapha Abubakar Bida, the account manager for Mambilla Power Project.”

Oyedepo asked if the ex-minister was actually coerced to make statement as alleged but the witness said it was untrue.

“No, I did not coerced the defendant to talk. I was just sitting down while he talks,” he said.

“At the point when Mr Sambo came, did you threaten him with detention?” the lawyer also asked.

“No, we did not. Even at the time Mr Sambo came, he was just asking if he can write,” he responded.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until April 14 for continuation of trial.