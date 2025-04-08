Alleged lopsided appointments: Ndume is ‘allergic to facts, addicted to theatrics’ – Presidency

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidency has hit back at Senator Ali Ndume, accusing him of hypocrisy and selective perception following his recent comments about the “lopsided appointments” made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Ndume, in a televised interview on Arise TV, criticized President Tinubu’s appointments, claiming they did not adhere to the diversity mandated by the 1999 Constitution, particularly section 14(3), which emphasizes federal character in federal appointments.

The Borno senator argued that the appointments violated constitutional provisions meant to ensure equal representation of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and regional groups.

However, in a statement released on his X platform, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, refuted Ndume’s allegations, labeling the senator’s remarks as hypocritical and divisive. Onanuga pointed out that Ndume failed to mention that two of his own kinsmen from his senatorial district were recently appointed to top positions within NNPC Limited, an appointment made by President Tinubu himself. Onanuga questioned how Ndume could accuse the President of “tribal appointments” when two individuals from his district had secured prominent roles in a state-owned enterprise.

Onanuga continued, accusing Ndume of being “allergic to facts” and “addicted to theatrics,” saying that the senator often makes unsubstantiated criticisms that are later contradicted by the facts. According to Onanuga, Ndume’s actions were motivated by headline-chasing and divisiveness rather than offering constructive criticism. He stressed that President Tinubu’s government is committed to promoting inclusivity and unity across Nigeria, with appointments based on merit, integrity, geographical representation, and the capacity to serve the Nigerian people—rather than being driven by tribal calculations.

The statement further emphasized that the President’s vision is to build a prosperous and united nation, one where every citizen is valued and given an opportunity to contribute to national progress. Onanuga urged Senator Ndume to focus on elevating public discourse and refrain from spreading misinformation or engaging in baseless criticism, which he described as a disservice to the nation and inappropriate behavior for a sitting senator.

Ndume’s remarks on Arise TV sparked heated discussions, with the senator reiterating that the President’s appointments had not followed the federal character principle, which mandates that appointments reflect Nigeria’s ethnic and regional diversity. He expressed concern that the current appointments violated these constitutional provisions, which he argued could lead to discontent and marginalization of certain groups within the country.

The back-and-forth between the Presidency and Senator Ndume highlights the ongoing debate over the inclusivity and fairness of President Tinubu’s appointments as he seeks to form a government that represents Nigeria’s complex diversity.