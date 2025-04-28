Alleged Arms Trafficking: CSOs urge UK to collaborate in probe of British army officer

A coalition of Nigerian civil society organizations (CSOs) has called on the British Government to collaborate fully with Nigerian authorities in investigating the activities of a British Army officer arrested over alleged illegal arms procurement intended to exacerbate tensions in Nigeria.

In a letter dated April 28, 2025, addressed to the British High Commissioner in Abuja, the coalition emphasized the urgent need to investigate the officer’s activities and any potential links to groups intent on fueling unrest in Nigeria.

The letter was jointly signed by Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, Leader of the coalition; Zekeri Momoh-Saliu, Secretary; Mohammed Idris, Member; and Hugo Okafor, Member.

Addressing reporters after submitting the letter to the British High Commission in Abuja, Dr Gabriel, emphasized that such collaboration is essential to maintaining security and democratic stability in the region.

The organizations, which make up the coalition include the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Coalition for Democratic Watchdogs, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, and the Global Centre for Conscience Living Against Corruption.

Some online newspapers (Not Vanguard) had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier conducted a covert operation near Asaba, Delta State, resulting in the seizure of 50 AK-47 rifles, six pump-action shotguns, and over 3,000 rounds of ammunition. During the operation, associates of the British Army officer were arrested in Asaba, while the officer himself was intercepted in Lagos as he attempted to board a flight to the United Kingdom.

The CSOs urged the British Government to intensify efforts to trace the origins of the recovered firearms and ammunition to prevent similar incidents in the future. They underscored the importance of thorough background checks on arms trafficking routes and tighter controls on military assets to ensure they are not diverted for unlawful purposes.

In addition, the coalition appealed for sustained support from the United Kingdom towards Nigeria’s efforts to maintain peace and security, particularly in regions historically vulnerable to conflict. They stressed that external support and vigilance are crucial in bolstering Nigeria’s internal security architecture amid growing concerns of politically and ethnically motivated violence.

The civil society groups also called for assurances that any nationals of the United Kingdom found to be involved in illegal arms procurement and trafficking in Nigeria would be held accountable to the fullest extent of British and international law. They noted that failure to act decisively could embolden further violations and damage bilateral relations between the two countries.

The coalition concluded by expressing optimism that a cooperative approach between Nigeria and the United Kingdom would lead to a comprehensive investigation and tangible action to curb the inflow of illicit arms, ultimately promoting peace and stability in Nigeria.