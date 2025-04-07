Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi has carved his name into Premier League history, becoming the first Nigerian to record over 30 goals and 30 assists in the English top flight.

The milestone moment came during a dramatic five-goal thriller at Craven Cottage, where Iwobi played a starring role in Fulham’s stunning 3-2 victory over league leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Iwobi was undoubtedly the standout performer, delivering a display that thrilled fans and confounded the opposition.

The 28-year-old midfielder opened the scoring with a composed finish—his eighth goal of the season—before setting up the decisive match-winner with a perfectly weighted assist.

His latest contributions lifted his career tally in the Premier League to 34 goals and 30 assists—an unprecedented feat for any Nigerian player.

Liverpool arrived in West London unbeaten on the road this season, but their run came to an abrupt end as Fulham’s intensity and Iwobi’s brilliance proved too much. Alongside Iwobi, fellow Nigerian and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey also delivered a solid performance to help secure the famous win.

“Iwobi unleashing the venomous strike against Liverpool.”

The victory pushed Marco Silva’s side to eighth on the Premier League table, keeping their hopes of European qualification alive. It also marked a continuation of Iwobi’s superb form this season, which has seen him grow from a dependable midfielder into a true match-winner.

“Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi enjoy the win against Liverpool.”

As Liverpool recalibrate in the wake of their defeat, Iwobi’s historic achievement underscores the growing impact of Nigerian talent on the global stage.

With each game, the Super Eagles star is proving he’s not just making history—he’s rewriting the narrative for Nigerian footballers in Europe.

Vanguard News