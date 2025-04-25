Alaafin pledges commitment to promotion of Yoruba heritage

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has pledged commitment to the global promotion of Yoruba heritage

Owoade made the pledge on Friday while hosting the executive members of ‘Ọmọ Yorùbá Àtàtà Socio-cultural Initiative’, (ỌYÀSI) at his Boroboro palace in Oyo town.

The Alaafin, who noted that Yoruba race was specially blessed with unique culture and traditions, said there was the need to showcase them to the world.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate with OYASI towards the promotion and development of Yoruba cultural heritage and values.

Earlier, the Chairman of ỌYÀSI, Mr Ọlawale Ajao said, the purose of the visit was to inform Alaafin about the initiative, which focused on promotion of the Yoruba Cultural heritage.

“ỌYÀSI is an initiative, registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission, primarily to promote Yoruba culture and tradition on a global scale.

“One of our flagship initiatives is a proposed annual ‘World Head-dress Day’ with the aim of securing international recognition for head-dress, whereby a day will be set aside as World Head-dress Day by the UNESCO,” Ajao said.

He further explained that the proposed World Head-dress Day deserves global recognition, saying its annual celebration will attract the hidden powers of head-dresses in various tribes of the world.

Ajao said the annual head-dress programme will boost the economy of Yorubaland and Nigeria at large