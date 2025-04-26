Akugbene Shoreline protection project: Update on contractor challenges, community appeal

– NDDC Re-awards Contract to Local Firm

– Indigenes Laud NDDC, Hon. Mutu for Project Efforts

– Akugbene Leaders Appeal for Completion of Project

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI— The shoreline protection project at Akugbene community, in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, is once again in focus following recent coastal erosion that breached part of the embankment.

There have been concerns raised on social media, including from one Coleman Timi from Ayakoromo in Burutu LGA, alleging neglect and criticizing political leadership. However, the situation is more nuanced according to findings from Vanguard’s investigation.

The Akugbene waterfront has long been subjected to coastal erosion, prompting intervention from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to address the issue.

During a recent visit to Akugbene, located along the banks of the River Forcados, Vanguard gathered new information regarding the ongoing project. A community source, who requested anonymity, explained that the NDDC initially awarded the Akugbene Shoreline Protection Project to an Israeli firm, Best Amandi Limited, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The project was facilitated by Hon. Nicholas Mutu, the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency and a prominent son of Akugbene community. According to the source, after receiving the initial mobilization fund, the foreign contractor did not commence work at the project site.

Following this development, the Akugbene community leadership petitioned the NDDC to reassign the project to a capable indigenous firm. After due consultations, the NDDC re-awarded the contract to Complete Unit Plc, a local company.

The local contractor, showing commitment to the project, mobilized materials and equipment to Akugbene. However, challenges arose when an underground opening at the site caused several installed pipes to sink, a situation acknowledged by community members.

Despite this setback, work commenced. During execution, it was observed that the originally specified pipes were shorter than required. The contractor notified the NDDC, which later recommended the use of Reno Mattress (rock piling) technology to reinforce the embankment.

The contractor, according to sources, completed the necessary market evaluations and has been awaiting final approval from the NDDC to proceed with the updated design.

Sources also indicated that fluctuations in the exchange rate and the introduction of the Reno Mattress technique necessitated a request for variation in the contract sum. This application has been pending since 2022.

It was further gathered that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) conducted an investigation based on petitions received but cleared the contractor after reviewing documentation and project records.

Community leaders have expressed appreciation to the NDDC and Hon. Mutu for their roles in initiating and supporting the project.

Mr. Waretimi Success, Chairman of Akugbene community, conveyed gratitude to the federal government and NDDC for their intervention. He appealed to the Commission to expedite the process of re-mobilizing the contractor to site to complete the project.

“As a community, we are grateful for the NDDC’s efforts to address the erosion challenge that has plagued our shoreline for years. We appeal to the Commission to finalize approvals and facilitate the contractor’s return to site,” he said.

He also praised Hon. Nicholas Mutu for his commitment to community development, describing him as a true representative of the people.

Mr. Pius Ebikone Important, the community secretary, echoed similar sentiments, lauding Hon. Mutu as an “executive lawmaker” whose consistent efforts in attracting development to rural communities have been commendable.