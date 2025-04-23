Akpodiete hails Oborevwori’s defection to APC, calls it end of opposition in Delta

AKPODIETE

By Ephraim Oseji

In a significant political development that may reshape Delta State’s electoral landscape ahead of 2027, human rights lawyer and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Prince Christmas Akpodiete, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his decision to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Speaking to our correspondent, Akpodiete described the governor’s defection as a “strategic victory” that effectively ends the long-standing rivalry for control of the state. “The battle to wrestle Delta State through the ballot has now been put to rest,” he said, emphasizing the importance of party unity and political consolidation.

Governor Oborevwori, who has been praised for his infrastructural and human capital development initiatives, was lauded by Akpodiete for bringing tangible progress to Delta. “He was already doing well for the people, and this move will only strengthen the continuity of good governance in the state,” he said.

Akpodiete called on all APC stakeholders to put personal differences aside and work together to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and support Governor Oborevwori’s mandate in the 2027 general elections. “This is not the time for division,” he noted. “All hands must be on deck to move Nigeria and Delta State forward under a united front.”

The governor’s defection is expected to have wide-reaching implications not only for Delta State politics but also for the national outlook as the APC prepares to consolidate power in traditionally PDP-dominated regions.

Neither Governor Oborevwori nor his spokesperson has officially commented on the defection at the time of this report.