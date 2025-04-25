Akpabio leads Nigeria’s delegation to Pope Francis funeral

Pallbearers, next to Swiss Guards, carry the coffin of the late Pope Francis (C) next to attendees on St Peter’s Square, as it is transported from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter’s Basilica, following the Pope’s death, in the Vatican on April 23, 2025. The Pope died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21, 2025, of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has nominated President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio to lead Nigeria’s delegation to Vatican City for the burial of His Holiness, Pope Francis, on Saturday, April 26.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; CBCN, Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Archbishop Ignatius Ayua Kaigama.

Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 88, just a day after appearing for Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.

The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

On Monday, President Tinubu joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of the Pontiff, who he described as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”

In the condolence message, President Tinubu remarked that Pope Francis’s death, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.