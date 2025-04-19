Akinmulero reflects on UN Humanitarian Award, vows to do more

When Chief Dr. Mrs. Bolaji Akinmulero received the United Nations Outstanding Humanitarian Award in New York last month, the moment was both emotional and deeply inspiring.

Standing before global dignitaries at the United Nations Headquarters, Chief Akinmulero paused to reflect as she received the prestigious award, presented by the Permanent Mission of Senegal to the United States.

The honor recognises her decades of humanitarian service, global advocacy, and unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment across continents.

“This honour holds a special place in my heart,” Chief Akinmulero stated in her acceptance speech.

“I sincerely appreciate the recognition it represents and the opportunity it brings to continue making a difference.”

She emotionally dedicated the award to her late daughter, Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Aderonke Akinmulero.

“Her memory is a guiding light in my life,” she said. “And I pray that her soul continues to rest in peace.”

Chief Akinmulero is the Chief Executive Officer of four thriving care facilities in California: Divine Residential Group Home Corporation and Mercy Residential Home, among others.

Under her visionary leadership, these institutions have become benchmarks for high-quality, person-centered care for vulnerable populations.

Her leadership spans the full spectrum of healthcare facility management—from regulatory compliance and financial planning to staff development and resident well-being. Her work has consistently promoted compassionate care, dignity, and strong community relationships.

Beyond healthcare, Chief Akinmulero is a dynamic international businesswoman with ventures spanning Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Her business portfolio includes interests in real estate, agriculture, transportation, and logistics, where she has built bridges across international markets and empowered numerous women in business.

Born into the revered Oyebobola family of Owo, Ondo State, Nigeria, Chief Akinmulero holds the traditional title of Yeye-Oba of HRM Dr. Babatunde Michael Ayeyowa, the Lumure of Ayeka Kingdom, Okitipupa Local Government.

She remains a strong advocate for youth development, women’s rights, and cultural preservation.

Her brother, Chief Olawande Oyebobola, the Akinle of Ayeka Kingdom, expressed his pride:

“Bolaji has always led with heart and purpose. This award is proof that even global institutions recognize what we have always known—she is a light to this generation.”

Another sibling, Pastor Ayodeji Emmanuel Oyebobola, shared his admiration: “Her strength comes from deep faith and compassion. Our family is blessed by her example, and the world is better because of her calling to serve.”

With British-Nigerian citizenship and U.S. permanent residency, Chief Akinmulero bridges traditional values with modern leadership, maintaining strong ties to her heritage while operating on global platforms.

At her care facilities in California, her dedication is evident.

“She’s always the first to arrive and the last to leave,” said Maria Gonzalez, a nurse manager. “Even with the UN award, she came back to work the next day like nothing changed.”

In memory of her daughter, Chief Akinmulero has announced plans to expand her women’s empowerment programs and launch a memorial foundation focused on uplifting underserved communities.

“This award is not a destination, but a call to deeper service,” she said. “Aderonke’s light shines on, and through this mission, she lives.”

With her latest global recognition, calls are growing for her expertise to be tapped at the national level, with reports suggesting that international organisations are also seeking partnerships to scale her impact in humanitarian work.