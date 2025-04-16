Ajisafe, Obagunwa re-elected as Southwest PDP zonal chairman, secretary

PDP flag.

By Adeola Badru

Hon. Kamorudeen Ajisafe and Obagunwa Muyiwa have been re-elected as the Southwest Zonal Chairman and Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

Ajisafe secured 661 votes during the election, which re-elected the duo alongside other previous executives on Wednesday at the Southwest 2025 elective zonal congress held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the party’s Oyo State Public Relations Officer, Michael Ogunsina, 22 positions were contested at the congress.

Other newly elected officers include Adeyemo Adetunji (Zonal Treasurer), Yaya Adeleke (Zonal Financial Secretary), Atofarati Olusanya (Zonal Publicity Secretary), and Bosede Adedibu (Zonal Women Leader).

The zonal election was supervised by former Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, who served as Chairman of the Electoral Committee and chief electoral officer.

Observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were also in attendance.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the current National Deputy Chairman (South) of the party, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, led the 249 Oyo delegates to cast their votes at around 12:30 PM.

Similarly, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke led delegates from Osun State, while Ogun State PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections, Ladi Adebutu, led delegates from Ogun to the zonal executive election.

Other notable leaders from the Southwest, including Chief Olabode George from Lagos, were present at the event.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman Barr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe, on behalf of the new executives, pledged to serve meritoriously and to uphold the aspirations of the party leaders in the zone.

He assured that three more Southwest states would produce governors on the PDP platform before the expiration of their tenures.

Earlier, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde remarked that the zonal congress would serve as a reference point and guide for the party’s upcoming National Convention.

He expressed satisfaction at the unity within the Southwest PDP, recalling a time when members were deeply divided.

“Four years ago, we were at daggers drawn, but today, we are one united PDP family. This election congress is basically a funfair.”

“This Congress is for us to show how democracy should be practiced in Nigeria, with the South West leading the way. This is a foundation we are laying for the National Convention,” he stated.

In their goodwill messages, Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke and former National Deputy Chairman (South) Chief Olabode George commended the organisers, noting that the election sends a signal that the Southwest speaks with one voice.

In his remark, former PDP BoT Chairman, Chief Olabode George, described Governor Makinde as a great mobiliser and announced that the congress would be his last public appearance, although he would remain a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Vanguard News