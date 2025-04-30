Aiyedatiwa flags off dualisation of Akure–Idanre road

— Vows to Complete Road Projects Inherited from Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has flagged off the 10-kilometre dualisation of the Akure–Idanre Road, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to completing all ongoing road projects, including those initiated by the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The flag-off ceremony, held at the Arakale–Oke-Aro Junction in Akure, marked the commencement of Phase 1 of the project — a stretch from Cashhold Junction to KM10 along the Akure–Idanre corridor.

Governor Aiyedatiwa noted that the road project, which will incorporate modern traffic systems and solar-powered streetlights, is designed to handle heavy vehicular traffic with a 28-metre-wide dual carriageway and robust pavement structure.

“This project is a powerful testimony to our administration’s resolve to build an Ondo State where opportunities are accessible and where citizens thrive in an environment of progress and shared prosperity,” the governor stated.

He described the road as vital to the state’s economic development, particularly in easing the movement of people and agricultural produce between Idanre and Akure.

“For what has seemed like an eternity, this road has been a source of daily frustration for commuters. Today, we begin to change that story.”

The governor highlighted that the road would enhance tourism to the Idanre Hills, create jobs, boost trade, and improve connectivity.

Key features of the project include: Dual carriageways (9.3 metres wide each), 1.5-metre walkways on both sides, A 3-metre utility bay, Line drains and medians and Traffic lights at key intersections

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured residents that the road would be completed on schedule and built to the highest engineering standards. He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating fiscal space for states to pursue capital projects.

“All ongoing road projects across the state, including those inherited by my administration, will be completed,” he pledged.

Earlier, Engr. Olawoye Ayorinde Abiola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, praised Aiyedatiwa for prioritizing strategic infrastructure development.

“The Akure–Idanre Road project is a strategic move to enhance transportation, safety, and economic growth,” Abiola stated, assuring the public of quality delivery within the stipulated timelines.

Chairmen of Akure South and Idanre Local Governments, Gbenga Fasua and Smart Omotadowa, described the day as remarkable and historic for the people of both communities, lauding the project’s potential to transform local connectivity.

The Managing Director of Roosco Construction Ltd, Mr. Marcel Alrouss, whose company is executing the project, outlined the scope to include dual carriageways, modern drainage, pedestrian walkways, and enhanced safety features. He assured timely delivery and adherence to international engineering standards.

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, also commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for keeping his promise, stating that the road project is a clear demonstration of his commitment to the development of the state capital.