Aiyedatiwa distributes medical kits donated by Nigeria’s First lady

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has distributed the states share of 10,000 professional kits given to Southwest geo-political zones by the first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The states share of 1,166 professional kits were distributed by the governor to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Primary Health Care Centre, University Teaching Hospitals, and private and public hospitals in the state.

Aiyedatiwa who was represented by his

Special Adviser on Health, Prof Simidele Odimayo, said the 1,166 shares of the state would get to 75 percent of the health workers in the state including students studying Medicine and Nursing.

According to him, the professional kits would motivate health workers among other steps being taken by the state government to enhance the performance of the health sector in the state.

The governor said that “By giving them these kits and scrubs, they can be better motivated to care for the people.

” The wife of President Bola Ahmed, Senator Remi Tinubu, brought 10,000 to the southwest zone. And we are distributing the ones that are allocated to Ondo State to all our health facilities across the state.

“We have very many of them. We have both private health facilities, public health facilities, and training institutions. We also gave the kits to service institutions.

“The teaching hospital in Ondo, the Specialist Hospital in Akure, the Specialist Hospital in Ondo, the Primary Health Care, and the hospitals in the care of the Hospital Management Board across the state.

“Even our school of nursing and midwifery; we are distributing to all of them so that we can be sure that they will wear this material.”

The governor’s aide said that the governor has strengthened the Ondo State Drug and Health Commodity Management Agency to be able to buy drugs and distribute them to all health facilities across the state.

Oximayo disclosed that “the government has given some funds to support the agency so they could function well.

” Also, he said the state health insurance was not only limited to the pharma sector but critical health sectors.

“The governor is strengthening the health sector. Over 102 healthcare facilities across all the local governments in the state are currently undergoing revitalization.

” You know, provision of accommodation facilities for the health workers, provision of lighting system, solar system, so that 24 hours light will be there.

” We are fencing the facilities to protect our facilities, provide water, and all those things so that we can have the health facilities functional.

“The Governor is employing health workers, they are being employed. The process is ongoing, employment and replacement of staff.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has been motivating our staff, enhancing their salary, making sure their salaries are promptly paid so that we can be able to have a system that is running.

Oximayo said that “the Governor’s commitment to the health care services in the state is top-notch, fantastic.”