Aisha’s case should be heard in court, on Social Media – Weaver

Aisha Achimugu

…Demands Fair Hearing, Justice

…My Business Deals Are Transparent – Achimugu

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Following the recent declaration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, is wanted over allegations of money laundering, social commentator Mr. Alvedor Weaver has stated that her case should be tried in a court of law and not on social media.

Weaver emphasized the importance of due process, expressing concern over what he described as a lack of fairness in the way allegations are being handled.

He said: “Aisha Achimugu has made significant contributions in engineering, consultancy, and maritime innovation. Through her company, Felak Concept Group, she has contributed to job creation, policy reform, and environmeffntal sustainability in traditionally male-dominated industries.”

He further highlighted Achimugu’s role in national development, stressing that any accusations against her should be addressed through proper legal channels rather than through public discourse.

“We must demand that Aisha’s case be heard in a court of law, not through media headlines or WhatsApp groups. The truth must be brought to light through a transparent and fair process,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Felak Concept Group, Bodex Hungbo, and shared on her Instagram handle, Achimugu expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers both within Nigeria and abroad.

She emphasized her unwavering belief in the rule of law and due process, assuring the public that her business dealings have always been law-abiding and ethical.

“As a responsible citizen and entrepreneur, Dr. Aisha remains a firm believer in the rule of law and due process and will never do otherwise. We trust that these principles and justice will prevail as this matter unfolds. Our business practices have always been grounded in transparency, integrity, and respect for our nation’s laws.”

Achimugu also reassured her business partners, family, and professional associates of her commitment to cooperating fully with the necessary authorities while maintaining her dedication to national development.

“To our valued business partners, families, professional associates, and well-wishers worldwide, please be assured that she is fully committed to all processes involved as a responsible and law-abiding citizen who has contributed to the growth of our nation.”

It will be recalled that in a post by the EFCC on its social media pages last Friday, the Commission stated that Achimugu is wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.