Aisha Achimugu returns to Nigeria, honours EFCC’s invitation in ongoing investigation

Prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mrs. Aisha Achimugu, arrived in Nigeria early this morning, April 29, 2025, at approximately 5 a.m., in response to an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dated March 4th, 2025 to assist in an ongoing investigation.

Mrs. Achimugu had been temporarily out of the country due to several other scheduled incidents when the EFCC issued its invitation.

In line with her respect for lawful institutions and her sense of civic duty, she communicated openly and consistently with the EFCC during her time abroad.

She formally wrote to the Commission twice on 5th and 12th March, 2025 , clearly stating her commitment to return and make herself available to assist in the ongoing investigation at the earliest time. Both letters outlined April 28th and 29th, as her confirmed return date.

Upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 5 a.m., Mrs. Achimugu, without delay, proceeded directly to the EFCC headquarters, fulfilling her promise and demonstrating her respect for due process and the integrity of Nigeria’s anti-corruption institutions.

Mrs. Achimugu reiterates her full commitment to cooperate with the EFCC and any relevant authorities. As a law-abiding citizen and advocate for transparency and accountability, she views this process as a necessary part of public service and remains confident that her cooperation will contribute positively to the Commission’s efforts.

“We also wish to extend our profound appreciation to the EFCC for the professionalism, maturity, and patience displayed in handling her temporary absence.

“Their conduct throughout this period has been both measured and exemplary, reflecting an agency committed not only to justice but also to fairness and respect for individual rights and circumstances,” stated her media represenativ.

Mrs. Achimugu continues to be an advocate of the rule of law and believes in the responsibility of every Nigerian to uphold the credibility and accountability of our institutions.