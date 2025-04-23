Air Peace suspends flight operations nationwide over NiMet strike

Air Peace Airlines has announced the suspension of all its flight operations nationwide with immediate effect due to the ongoing strike by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

In a statement by the airline, it said the decision is necessary because NiMet is the agency responsible for issuing CNH (Current Nowcast of Hazardous Weather) reports, which are critical for safe landings, especially during this season of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Without these reports from the control tower, flight safety cannot be guaranteed.

“As a safety-first airline, we have chosen to act responsibly by suspending operations until NiMet resumes full service.

“We understand this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize. Passengers will be contacted with updates and options for rescheduling,” the airline stated.

The strike is backed by three industry unions: National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

The unions in a circular to their members in the agency said that they had strived strenuously over the past few years to alleviate the exceedingly unjust remunerations conundrum that had visited extreme poverty and consequent untold hardship on Nimet workers, but regretted that these efforts had no substantial result.

The unions also lamented that the agreements between the Nimet management and them since January 29, 2025, towards partial amelioration of the conditions had been breached.

The circular added: “In the light of management’s inability to address our given concerns and being that we can no longer continue to cope with present hardships and especially as the ultimatum given to the management has expired, we have no choice but to resume the suspended strike.

“Accordingly, all staff of Nimet nationwide are hereby directed to withdraw all service from the agency indefinitely with effect from midnight of Tuesday, April 22, 2025, without exception until otherwise directed.