Air Peace pledges free evacuation, medicals for trafficked Nigerian girls in Ivory Coast

Air Peace has promised to bring back the trafficked underaged Nigerian girls from Ivory Coast, and also give them free medical care.

Allen Onyema, the airline’s Chairman, made the announcement in a statement. He called for collective efforts to discourage trafficking, emphasising its inhumane and ungodly nature.

Recall that activist, VeryDarkMan (Martins Vincent Otse), raised the alarm over the underaged Nigerian girls trafficked to Ivory Coast.

Reacting, Air Peace boss, Onyema, offered free flight back home and medical care for the Nigerian girls.

He “expressed deep concern and condemnation over the recent discovery of Nigerian underaged girls trafficked to Ivory Coast”.

‘We will bring them home’

Onyema said: “We should discourage trafficking of any kind. It is inhumane and callous. It is absolutely ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man.

“We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home free off charge.

“Besides that, we are going to send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment.

“While we implore the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire to assemble them and reach out to us, we equally call on the Federal Government to take charge of their education while reuniting them with their families.”

