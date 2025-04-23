A’IBOM: Youths demand surveillance security contract promised by oil firm

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eastern Obolo clan in Akwa Ibom State, have called on Sterling Global/Natural Oil Field Services, operating in the area, to fulfill its longstanding promise of awarding them a surveillance security contract.

In a communiqué issued on Wednesday in Uyo following a meeting held to inaugurate new operational chapters, the youth group expressed frustration over the company’s failure to keep its pledge over the years.

The communiqué, endorsed by Chairman Michael Jaja, Secretary Ezekiel Uneadasi, Assistant Secretary Matthew Uraniyok, and 23 others, stated that the unfulfilled promise had deprived the youths of meaningful engagement and employment opportunities.

“At the inception of its operations, Sterling Global/Natural Oil Field Services committed to awarding a surveillance security contract to the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) once the blueprint was ready. This promise remains unfulfilled, denying our youths opportunities for engagement and economic empowerment. We demand the immediate award of the surveillance contract to the IYC, Eastern Obolo clan, as pledged,” the communiqué stated.

The youths also expressed concern over the continued marginalization of the Eastern Obolo Council. They noted that for over 10 years, successive administrations—starting from the immediate past administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel—had failed to appoint anyone from the area as a commissioner.

They further demanded: The immediate provision of electricity to communities in the area, The establishment of an exclusive Host Community Trust Fund and Proper employment of Eastern Obolo indigenes in accordance with the Local Content Law of 2010

The youth body commended Governor Umo Eno for his swift intervention in the crisis between the company and the host communities, which resulted in the reopening of the previously blocked creeks in Obianga and Ikonta communities.

“We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for his timely intervention in response to the cries of the Eastern Obolo people concerning the creek closures. The Governor’s directive to reopen the Obianga and Ikonta creeks is ongoing. We say bravo and express confidence in your leadership,” the communiqué read.

They concluded with a renewed call for political inclusion: “However, Your Excellency, it is on record that for over 10 years, no one from Eastern Obolo has been appointed as commissioner or to the NDDC board, despite our significant contributions to the economic growth of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large. We therefore demand the immediate appointment of a commissioner from the oil-rich Eastern Obolo community.”