A’IBOM: Police arrest suspected child traffickers, rescue newborn baby

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested several individuals suspected of involvement in child trafficking and successfully rescued a two-day-old baby during a routine patrol along the Nsit Atai/Oron Road.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the mother and grandmother of the newborn—identified as Blessing Walter (20) and Grace Walter (55), respectively—were among those apprehended.

“Operatives of the command, while on patrol along the Nsit Atai/Oron Road, intercepted a Mazda vehicle with registration number YAB 454 AA. The vehicle, driven by one Bethel Anyanwu, had two female passengers and a two-day-old baby on board. Upon questioning, the occupants could not provide a satisfactory explanation about the child,” the statement read.

Further investigation revealed that two of the suspects, Nasikpo Sonia Labere and Inemesit Okin Akpan, confessed they were sent from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by individuals identified as Waazor Godwin and Lilian Duru to collect the baby from one Grace Inyang in Oron.

The police also arrested Alison Eduno, who reportedly facilitated the connection between the buyer and the seller.

The mother and grandmother of the baby admitted to selling the infant for ₦800,000.

“All the suspects are currently in police custody,” the statement continued. “The rescued baby has been handed over to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Uyo for proper care and protection, pending the conclusion of the investigation.”