A’IBOM: Police arrest 72-year-old man, recover firearms from alleged criminal armory

The Nigeria Police Force.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Saturday announced the arrest of a 72-year-old man, Monday Maurice Okoko, and the recovery of several firearms from what has been described as a criminal armory.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the alleged gang believed to have been using the weapons to perpetrate crimes across the state.

The statement reads: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the successful operation leading to the recovery of firearms in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.”

It further detailed that: “On April 26, 2025, at approximately 5:15 a.m., a joint operation led by operatives of the Command resulted in the arrest of Monday Maurice Okoko, a 72-year-old male.”

A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of multiple firearms, including:

One locally made revolver pistol

One cut-to-size locally made pistol

One single-barrel locally fabricated gun

One LAR locally fabricated gun

Five Dane guns

Gunpowder and Borries ammunition

The Police Command confirmed that a preliminary investigation is ongoing and efforts are being intensified to arrest other suspected members of the gang.