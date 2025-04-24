Agrofood & Plastprintpack exhibition records 18.5% attendance

Farm

By Yinka Kolawole

The recently concluded 2025 Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria recorded 18.5 percent increase in attendance, with 2,230 industry professionals participating in the annual international trade fair for Nigeria’s food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing, and packaging industries.

In a statement, the organisers – fairtrade Messe, said that the three-day event drew applause from exhibitors, trade visitors, panelists, and delegates across West and Central Africa, further solidifying its position as the region’s premier hub for agrofood and plastics, printing, and packaging innovation.

The 2025 edition set a new standard with world-class stand presentations, cross-border collaborations, and high-level public and private participation. The exhibition highlighted world-class technologies and solutions shaping Nigeria’s industrial future, from the national pavilions of Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, China, and South Africa to Nigeria’s leading innovators.

“Exhibitors reported increased international reach, welcoming trade visitors from all regions of Nigeria and neighbouring West and Central African markets.

“Industry stakeholders engaged in thousands of targeted business discussions, while the conference featured forty-two sessions with ninety speakers, offering invaluable insights into key trends, policy frameworks, and investment opportunities. Across the board, participants agreed that this was the best edition yet,” the statement said.

Paul Maerz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, stated: “The success of the 10th edition confirms Lagos as the heartbeat of trade and innovation in West Africa. This event continues to grow as a regional powerhouse. The presence of influential decision-makers from government and the private sector reflects the urgency to find sustainable, scalable solutions across the agrofood and plastprintpack value chains.”

Looking ahead, Maerz announced The Netherlands as the official Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition, which reflects the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the Dutch Government in the agrofood sector.