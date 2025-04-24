Agege youths back Speaker’s son for Council Chair

The political landscape of Agege Local Government Area witnessed a significant development on Thursday as the Agege Youth Vanguard publicly declared their unwavering support for Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, in his bid to become the next chairman of the council.

At a press conference held at the Agege Local Government secretariat hall, the vibrant youth group, comprising prominent young individuals from across the Agege community regardless of party affiliation, made a strong statement of solidarity.

In a show of commitment that underscored their belief in Vinod Obasa’s leadership potential, the group’s Coordinator, Comrade Ismaeel Garba announced a collective contribution of N5 million towards the purchase of his All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for Obasa.

Garba speaking passionately urged young people in Agege to actively participate in shaping the future of their community and rallied all young constituents to dedicate their efforts towards ensuring Vinod Obasa’s victory in the upcoming local government chairmanship election.

The coordinator of the group, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of a unified youth front in achieving their political goals.

The N5 million donation for the nomination form further underscored their conviction and determination to see their chosen candidate emerge victorious. The event has undoubtedly set the stage for an interesting and closely watched political contest in Agege Local Government Area.

He said, “The chief purpose of this gathering is to announce to you that we have a serious interest in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos in respect of Agege local government.

“Our interest is not about personal gain or to make Agege any political leader’s private fiefdom as may be insinuated in some quarters.

“We will all agree that the change we desire in Nigeria can only be achieved when the country is in good hands; and key to the development of a nation is its grassroots management.

“Therefore, for Nigeria to get out of its present hood, our local governments must get it right.

“To us in Agege Youth Vanguard, the journey to the promised land starts with ensuring that the council does not fall into the wrong hands as regards the next Chairman and seven councilors who will manage the affairs of millions of residents and business operators that make up our community.

“Like they say in Lagos political parlance, Itesiwaju Eko a ju mo Jo se ni, we on our part did a thorough background checks on aspirants both for chairmanship and councillorship in all the wards based on information available to us; and arrived at the following decisions:

“That the best man for the council’s Chairmanship job is Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa.

“That his academic record beat that of all other chairmanship aspirants across all the parties. For your information, he has Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hertfordshire,

Hatfield England, and a Masters Degree in Accounting and Finance from Aston University Birmingham, England.

“A PhD student at the Babcock University, Abdul-Ganiyu is an affiliate member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA).

“That the others’ aspirants work experience are no match for his, which includes: Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), Providus Bank Limited, and Parallex Bank Limited where he was Head of Performance Management and Strategy.

“As we speak, he runs a private business.

“That none of the chairmanship aspirants have his records in terms of community service in Agege. This is marked by his football academy, VINOD, which as we speak has four football talents in Europe on the brink of signing professional contracts.

“That the fact that his father is the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly must not deny Agege of its best bet to reach a new height.

“That we will mobilise all the good people of Agege including his indifferent father to support him.

“Gentlemen of the press, we have put our money where our mouth is by contributing N5m among our members to buy APC Nomination form for Abdul-Ganiyu to enable him contest for the party primary.

“In the same vein, seven councillorship aspirants across all the wards who we find worthy to manage the affairs of our local government with him will be given free APC nomination form by us.

“At this juncture, we commend the outgoing Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi (JP) for making our local government better than he met it.

“Agege on his watch has witnessed tremendous development in terms of infrastructure and human capital. Like they say, “The reward for good job is more job.” So keep it up.

“In conclusion, we say big thank you to our invited press men for honouring our invitation.”