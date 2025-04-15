Agbakoba questions inconsistencies in Natasha’s sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Renowned legal luminary, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has raised concerns over what he described as “significant inconsistencies” in the sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during a media briefing at his Apapa Chambers in Lagos on Tuesday, Agbakoba, who leads the legal team representing Akpabio, called for a fair and evidence-driven approach to the sensitive claims. While affirming his support for efforts to combat gender-based harassment, he emphasized the need for objectivity and due process.

“We respect and support the global and national efforts to create a safe and respectful environment for all, especially women in public life,” he stated. “However, we must also uphold the principles of justice, which require fairness, objectivity, and evidence.”

Agbakoba, who has over four decades of experience in the legal profession, specifically questioned the timeline of events presented by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. He noted that while the alleged incident was said to have occurred on December 8, 2023, the senator made publicly positive comments about Akpabio on social media the following day, December 9.

“These posts included praise for the Senate President and reflections on his birthday celebration in Uyo, Akwa Ibom,” Agbakoba said. “This juxtaposition — an alleged traumatic incident followed by voluntary public eulogies — presents a contradiction that must be carefully examined.”

The legal team also referenced past allegations made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, including a 2021 claim against a former presidential aide which was later withdrawn, and an earlier video in which she accused an unnamed minister of misconduct.

Agbakoba was quick to clarify that past incidents do not nullify present claims but noted that such patterns underscore the importance of consistency and corroboration.

He urged the senator to present further evidence, especially since she had previously indicated a willingness to provide more details.

“As the claim currently stands, it falls short of the global legal threshold for proving sexual harassment,” he said, adding that the matter should be addressed through proper institutional channels, not media trials.

In a letter dated April 14 and addressed to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan — yet to be formally delivered — Agbakoba’s team requested clarifications on the contradictions identified, giving a two-week window for response to determine the next course of action.

“Sexual harassment is a serious issue,” Agbakoba concluded, “but so is the presumption of innocence. Let the facts lead, not sentiment.”