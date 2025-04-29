Again, two soldiers killed in landmine explosion on Borno road

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 17 days after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists killed eight passengers and injured dozens along the Maiduguri-Damboa road, two soldiers have again lost their lives in a landmine explosion on the same route.

The latest incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, near Nyeliri, a deserted village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The explosion caused panic among motorists and passengers, who fled in different directions despite being under military escort.

The Maiduguri-Damboa road, which has remained under partial use with daily security escorts, continues to be a dangerous stretch due to repeated insurgent attacks.

Just last week, on Friday, April 25, six charcoal hawkers were killed in Mulgoi area. Similarly, on Sunday, April 27, two farmers were murdered by Boko Haram terrorists at Kanama Road in Damboa LGA, while clearing their farms in preparation for the rainy season.

Confirming Tuesday’s incident, the District Head of Damboa, Alhaji Lawan Maina, said, “Two soldiers were killed,” describing the renewed Boko Haram attacks as alarming and largely unchallenged.

Also reacting, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) called on the Federal Government to provide the military with more sophisticated weapons to end the rampant killings and destruction in the region.