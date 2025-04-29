Again, two soldiers killed in landmine explosion on Borno road

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 17 days when, an Improvised Explosive device planted by Boko Haram terrorists killed 8 passengers and motorists, with dozens injured. Two soldiers lost their lives on Tuesday along the same Maiduguri-Damboa road near Nyeliri deserted village of Konduga local government area of Borno state.

The incident which took place at about 11:am on Tuesday have left motorists and passengers into pandemonium, as they all scamper for safety on the military escort.

Sources said, the deceased soldiers were among the landmine detectors escorting motorists and passengers before they met their untimely death in the line of duty

The road, which has been under partial use with a security escort on a daily basis, has remained a death trap following renewed Boko Haram attacks in the region.

Recall that on Friday 25/4/25, about six (6) charcoal hawkers who went to Mulgoi area were killed. Likewise, on Sunday, 27/4/25, at Kanama road, Damboa LGA, two (2) farmers who went to their farms for clearance in preparation for the rainy season were killed by Boko Haram.

Confirming the landmine explosion on Tuesday, the District Head of Damboa, Alhaji Lawan Maina, said, “two soldiers were killed”, describing the renewed Boko Haram attacks as alarming without confrontation.

Also lamenting, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) called on the federal government to provide the needed sophisticated weapons to the security agencies to end the rampant killings and destruction in the zone.