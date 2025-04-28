Again, eight killed, others injured in bomb blast at Borno village

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 24 hours after Boko Haram terrorists killed two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and 10 firewood scavengers in Gwoza local government area of Borno state, no fewer than eight persons were killed, and three others sustained various degrees of injury from an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gamboru Ngala local government area.

According to reports, the explosion happened at about 11:00 am when some vehicles travelling from Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge, to Gamboru Ngala stumbled on the IEDs.

Sources revealed that the exact location was near Furunduma, 11 kilometres from Rann.

“The victims include women and children. But some said, over 20 people were killed, with several others injured,” a source said.

Both Gamboru Ngala and Kala Balge share a border with Cameroon, which has witnessed a series of deadly attacks in the past.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, was unsuccessful at press time.