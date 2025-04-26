Again, Boko Haram kill 12 in Borno village of Gwoza LG

……. As Emir cries for military intervention

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 12 people were killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Kirawa road and Bokko Ghide community of Pulka District in Gwoza local government area of Borno state in the last 24 hours.

This is as the Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta confirmed to our Correspondent that two of the victims killed along Kirawa road ambush on Friday 25th April, 2025 were members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, while the other 10 victims are firewood scavengers who were also ambushed and killed on Saturday 26th April, 2025.

Timta who decried the spate of killings in recent times on Gwoza communities and other locations, expressed shock that such renewed attacks, if not checked, would sabotage the efforts of Borno State Government and the military in its ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons.

These latest attacks were coming barely a day after the State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, called on the military to launch aggressive operations to eliminate insurgents from their enclaves.

Governor Zulum made the appeal at the weekend while receiving a high-level Federal Government delegation led by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and other military chiefs during a courtesy visit at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri.

” It is unfortunate that two of my people who are members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were ambushed and killed along Kirawa road on Friday, while another 10 civilians who went to a nearby bush to scavenge firewood were killed today (Saturday), with two others sustaining serious injuries.

“We have since buried the victims today according to their religious rites, while the injured ones were evacuated to Maiduguri for treatment.

“Let me use this opportunity to pray Allah to grant Aljanatul Firdaus to the souls of the departed, and quick recovery to the injured ones.

” We know that the government and the military have been doing their best in managing the over-decade Boko Haram crisis, but more efforts need to be done in terms of technological warfare and sophisticated equipment to deal with these terrorists.

“I can confirm to you that these renewed attacks would demoralise our resilient people who have started warming up for this year’s cropping season, as many would be scared from going to their farms”. Timta cried out.