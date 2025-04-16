After losing APC senatorial ticket, Ibadan chief begins consultation with PDP ahead of 2027

the Aare Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke.

By Adeola Badru

One of Olubadan’s chiefs, the Aare Egbe Omo Balogun of Ibadanland, Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), has begun consultations with the top echelon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as the race towards the 2027 general election is gaining momentum.

Olooye Adegoke met with some party leaders yesterday at the residence of the Co-Chairman of the PDP Elders’ Council, Chief Wole Oyelese, in the Ikolaba Area of Ibadan.

In a statement made available to journalists, the meeting also had in attendance the Chairman of the Elders’ Council, who is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees and former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr Saka Balogun from Ogbomoso; Chief Hamid Gbadamosi from Oke-Ogun; Chief Jacob Adetoro from Oke-Ogun; Prince Sunday Ogunlade from Oyo and Chief Nureni Akanbi.

While the outcome of the meeting remained unknown as all the parties maintained sealed lips, political observers believed it was not unconnected with Olooye Adegoke’s ambition to become the governor of the state in 2027.

Olooye Adegoke attended his PDP ward meeting last weekend. When questioned about his political plan for 2027, he said his ambition was to serve the people of the state as governor.

Described as a philanthropist of note, Olooye Adegoke has spread his philanthropic gestures to Ibarapa, Oke Ogun and other parts of the state. Many widows and the downtrodden are said to have benefited from his kind heart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also said to have assisted the government and the populace in developing healthcare, education and infrastructural facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, the consultation followed similar moves and political talks among prominent politicians across the country.

