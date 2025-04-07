African players in Europe: Iwobi ends goal drought to help sink Liverpool

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi scored for the first time in 15 matches in all competitions to help Fulham shock Premier League leaders Liverpool 3-2 at the weekend.

It was the first goal for the 28-year-old midfielder since January 14, and he played a key role as the Cottagers became only the second side to defeat the Reds in the league this season.

Iwobi has scored eight goals and also boasts five assists from 31 league games as eighth-placed Fulham chase qualification for Europe.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ALEX IWOBI (Fulham)

Iwobi put Fulham 2-1 up in the 32nd minute with a left-footed effort that deflected in off Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson. Despite the loss, the Reds lead second-placed Arsenal by 11 points with seven rounds remaining.

ILIMAN NDIAYE (Everton)

The Senegal midfielder delivered a hammer blow to Arsenal’s fading title hopes as his penalty earned a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. David Moyes’ men were trailing to Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal when Ndiaye netted from the spot in the 49th minute for his ninth goal in all competitions this season. Ndiaye wants to deliver more for Everton, saying: “I’m not fully pleased. I feel I can contribute more assists. I need to score goals to help the team win. As long as I can do that, I’m happy.”

SPAIN

MOUCTAR DIAKHABY (Valencia)

Guinea centre-back Diakhaby played an important part in Valencia’s superb 2-1 La Liga win at second-placed Real Madrid, nodding home from a corner to send his side ahead in the Spanish capital. Diakhaby timed his run to perfection to get the jump on Antonio Rudiger and stun the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. Valencia earned an important win in their fight against relegation as Diakhaby continues to find his way back to form after a long injury lay-off.

ITALY

ASSANE DIAO (Como)

The 19-year-old Senegal international set up the equaliser for Jonathan Ikone away to Serie A bottom club Monza, then netted from close range to give mid-table Como a half-time lead, which they extended for a 3-1 win. Diao debuted for Senegal off the bench in a drawn Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan last month.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

France-born Guinea international Guirassy scored just nine minutes after coming off the bench in a 4-1 Bundesliga win at Freiburg. Guirassy, back in the squad after missing last week’s game with a muscle complaint, came on with 61 minutes gone and was on the spot to tap in a Julian Brandt assist for Dortmund’s third. The 29-year-old has 25 goals in all competitions for Borussia this season.

FRANCE

ABDOULAYE TOURE (Le Havre)

The 31-year-old Guinean midfielder was on the scoresheet alongside Morocco’s Yassine Kechta as Le Havre lifted themselves out of the Ligue 1 relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Montpellier. Toure has scored five times in his past four games.

AFP