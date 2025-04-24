Africa Diaspora Corporation unveils ‘DiasporaHub’ app: Game-changer for Diaspora investments and support in Africa

By Kenneth Oboh

Africa Diaspora Corporation (ADC) proudly launched its innovative mobile application, DiasporaHub, at a prestigious unveiling ceremony held at the Abuja Continental Hotel on April 8, 2025.

The event brought together key stakeholders, government officials, tech leaders, and members of the African diaspora community to witness the birth of a transformative platform designed to reshape the way Africans abroad invest and support their families back home.

DiasporaHub is a global investment and remittance platform built specifically to empower Africans in the diaspora with the tools to invest in viable ventures, support local businesses, fund infrastructure projects, and directly uplift their families and communities in Africa—all from the convenience of a mobile app.

Featured keynote speeches from influential figures, including the leadership of Africa Diaspora

Corporation, and showcased a live demonstration of the app’s features and future capabilities.

“With DiasporaHub, we are not just launching an app, we are launching a movement. A bridge between the African continent and its global citizens. This

platform is a response to the long-standing desire of Africans abroad to make meaningful, trackable, and impactful investments back home,” said Dr Joachin Uche Okafor; The Chairman Africa Diaspora Corporation.

The event featured:

● A live demonstration of the DiasporaHub App and its functionalities.

● The official endorsement and goodwill message from the Federal Government, represented by top officials like Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; The Honourable Coordinating

Minister for Health & Social Welfare.

● Presentations on diaspora health insurance schemes and innovative Real Estate

services.

● A call to action for Africans in the Diaspora to invest with impact and support with

integrity.

The app aims to address long-standing concerns of trust, transparency, and access that have hindered many in the diaspora from confidently investing in Africa. By collaborating with local stakeholders and applying robust due diligence, DiasporaHub ensures that users can support

Africa’s growth while safeguarding their investments.

Also unveiled at the event was the Diaspora Health Insurance Scheme, an integrated feature

within the DiasporaHub app, developed in collaboration with the National Health Insurance

Authority (NHIA) and key HMO partners. The scheme is tailored to ensure that Nigerians abroad

can enroll and cover their loved ones’ health needs back home—remotely and efficiently.

The event was not only a technological launch but a celebration of African resilience, innovation, and unity. Cultural performances, tech showcases, and interactive panels added flair to the occasion, reinforcing the app’s vision of reconnecting the diaspora with the heartbeat of Africa.