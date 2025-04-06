Afenifere leader Fasoranti mourns Olunloyo

The Late Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former governor of the old Oyo State.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — National Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Governor of Old Oyo State, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

In a personally signed condolence message addressed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Fasoranti described the late Olunloyo as a brilliant scholar and visionary leader who made significant contributions to education, governance, and public service in Oyo State.

“Afenifere is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, the former Governor of Old Oyo State,” Fasoranti wrote.

“As a brilliant scholar, mathematician, and engineer, Dr. Olunloyo left an indelible mark on Oyo State’s history through his tireless contributions to education, governance, and public service.

“His vision for a better future, leadership, and commitment to the people of Oyo State will forever be remembered.”

Fasoranti extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Makinde, the people of Oyo State, and all who knew the late governor, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace and for his family to find comfort in the legacy he left behind.