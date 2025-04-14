Afe Babalola bags ILA’s Lifetime Achievement award

By Henry Ojelu

ADO-EKITI — FOUNDER and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Afe Babalola, SAN, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Law Association, Nigeria’s Branch.

The award was presented during the President’s Dinner and Award Night, organized as part of the 8th Annual International Law Conference of the Association, held at Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti.

While speaking about his foray into law, education, and development, Babalola noted that his passion for transforming lives through high-quality education inspired him to contribute his quota by establishing ABUAD as a benchmark and model for world-class education.

While presenting the awards, the President of ILA Nigeria, Prof. Olawuyi (SAN), noted that the ILA Outstanding Achievement Medal is the highest and most prestigious award of the ILA, presented for outstanding lifetime contributions.