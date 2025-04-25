AEDF encourages Apoi community students with quiz competition

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to eradicate illiteracy, poverty and encourage our children in primary and secondary schools to secure their future for success, the 4th edition, Apoi quiz competition will commence its 1st and 2nd preliminaries and grand finale next month. The 1st preliminary which will take place at Ojuala on May 26, 2025 will feature nine primary schools while the 2nd preliminaries also will feature nine schools in Kiribo on May 27, 2025 before the grand finale that comes on May 29,2025 at Igbobini, Ondo state.

In a media chat with newsmen, Babalola Ayomikun Aphraim said, Apoi Educational Development Forum (AEDF) is a body that started operation in the year 2022 with 8 intellectual indigenes of Apoi sons and daughters which include; Babalola Ayomikun, Balogun Godwin, Ojigi Olawunmi, Olowoparija Segun, Ikueyeymi Solomon, Sheile Seun, Christopher Ezekiel and Ayenuro Daniel.

Speaking on the growth foundation, Ayomikun said, “today, we have graciously increased to a total number of 12 formidable members with the sole aim of giving back to the citizens of Apoiland where the members originated”.

On how the foundation is funded, he said that “our major source of funding has been from individuals, thanks to Prince Ikusedun Peter, Princess Adesola Oladiran Ebiseni and Chief Bayode Ojo who happens to be our Patron, Matron and adviser respectively.

Ayomikun further said, “In line with our motto, ‘education for all’ our targets is to make education fun and interesting to the younger generation, to make them believe in themselves that nothing is impossible once their mind is focused, and to expose them to new adventures”.

He said, “what qualifies students for the school quiz competition is by being a bonafide student of any of the government primary and secondary schools within the nine (9) Apoi communities in Ese-Odo local government of Ondo State, irrespective of the tribe”.

In addition, Balogun Oluwadaisi Godwin who is one of the organisers, said, “The fourth edition of the Apoi quiz competition promises to be the best. As one of the organizers, I can boldly say that, we are fully prepared to make this year’s edition the best so far. We are going to be streaming all the stages live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. And we will also work closely with the parents and teachers of our participants”.

Continuing, Godwin said, “For now, we are concentrating on public primary and secondary schools in Apoi-Land due to the available resources and the vision of the team. However, we hope to extend the program to other neighbouring schools in the future”.

He said further that those in senior secondary school categories, first position will smile home with N40,000, second position N30,000 and third position N20,000. For those in junior secondary school category, first position goes home with N25,000, second position N20,000 and third position N15,000, and for the primary school category, first position gets N20,000, second position N15,000 and third position N10,000 respectively.