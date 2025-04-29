Adopt clever ideas to tackle security threats, Army chief charges troops

By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has charged officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) to go beyond doctrinal exercises and explore ingenious and workable ideas to mitigate emerging threats while making maximum use of the available resources at their disposal.

The COAS gave the charge to participants of the Combat Arms Training (CAT) Week 2025, jointly hosted by the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and the Armoured Corps in Bauchi.

A statement by Lt. Col Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, quoted the COAS saying that such approaches are veritable ways to attain successes in ongoing operations.

The COAS noted that the Training Week with the theme “Strengthening Combat Arms Cooperation in a Joint Environment: A Pre-requisite for Success in Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations” is timely considering the complex and fluid battlespace in which the NA currently operate.

Gen Oluyede added that the success of NA operations is dependent upon the ability of the Combat Arms to harness their strengths in cohesion and charged participants to go beyond doctrinal exercises and proffer ways to enhance the operational effectiveness of troops across theatres of operation.

He urged the Combat Arms and all other Arms and services of the NA to continue to explore ingenious and workable ideas to mitigate emerging threats while making maximum use of the available resources at their disposal.

Oluyede expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strategic guidance, continuous support and encouragement to the NA through his timely and valuable interventions.

He also appreciated the Governor and people of Bauchi State for their continued support to the Armoured Corps and, by extension, the Nigerian Army.

In his keynote address, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau, expressed appreciation to the COAS and the entire NA for their continuous support to the State.

He noted that such invaluable sacrifices are key to keeping the nation safe and united.

According to the Governor, Bauchi State is one of the most peaceful states in the country, attributing it to the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

He assured continued collaboration with the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to keep Bauchi State safe.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commander Armoured Corps, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, disclosed that the CAT Week was a platform to evaluate and appraise ongoing operations so as to proffer workable solutions to existential challenges.

He said it will further afford participants the opportunity to review policies and Standing Operating Procedures for improved operational efficiency.

On the sidelines of the training week, the COAS performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 211 Demonstration Battalion Barracks.

He also commissioned the Nigerian Army/NORINCO Comprehensive Service Centre meant to ensure speedy repairs of combat enablers.