ADF demands ₦100trn reparation for South East, release of Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo presidency

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

Following former President Ibrahim Babangida’s clarification in his book that the January 1966 coup was not an Igbo-led conspiracy, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called for reparations from the Nigerian government for the historical marginalization and humiliation that the Igbo have suffered as a result of the false belief that the coup was an Igbo affair.

In a statement issued by ADF’s National President, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, the group demanded that the Federal Government allocate ₦100 trillion to the South East Development Commission (SEDC) over the next five years. The funds, ADF stated, would be used for the restoration of properties abandoned during the Civil War in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and other affected areas, as well as for infrastructural development in the South East.

ADF further called for a national consensus to ensure that the next President of Nigeria emerges from the Igbo ethnic group as part of the reparations for the long-standing marginalization. The group also demanded the immediate release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that his continued detention, especially in comparison to the pardon and integration of other individuals involved in violence, is unjust.

Awuzie appreciated Babangida for finally acknowledging that the January 1966 coup was not an Igbo conspiracy. He noted that previous attempts to get other leaders, including former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, to clarify this fact had yielded no results. Babangida’s admission, according to ADF, helps to dispel the malicious lies that fueled anti-Igbo sentiment and contributed to the atrocities during and after the Civil War.

The group also demanded a public apology from the Nigerian government, similar to the reconciliation efforts seen in post-apartheid South Africa, as well as the establishment of a national monument in honor of Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the hero of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“We believe that it is time to correct the historical injustices against the Igbo,” said Awuzie, “and these demands are necessary steps in healing the deep scars of the past while fostering a united and peaceful Nigeria.”

In their call for an Igbo presidency, ADF pointed to historical precedents, such as the annulment of the June 12 election, which allowed for the Yoruba nation to produce a president in 1999. The group stated that the Igbo deserve similar recognition, particularly given their contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The foundation emphasized that the Igbo people’s call for self-determination is not only a moral right but also enshrined in international legal instruments, including the Nigerian constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In summary, ADF’s statement outlined demands for reparations, including substantial financial investment in the South East, a shift toward inclusive political representation with an Igbo president, and the release of Nnamdi Kanu, all as part of a broader effort to address the historic injustices against the Igbo people and foster national reconciliation.