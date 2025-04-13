Adeyanju celebrates Tompolo at 54, hails economic impact

…Hails Him as Niger Delta Emancipator

Prominent human rights lawyer and senior partner at Deji Adeyanju & Partners, Deji Adeyanju, has congratulated High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, on his 54th birthday, describing him as a transformative force in the struggle for justice and development in the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Adeyanju praised Tompolo as the “Great Lion of the Niger Delta” and the “Ibe-Ebidouwei of the Ijaw Nation,” acknowledging his decades-long advocacy for the rights and welfare of his people.

Adeyanju credited Tompolo’s relentless activism for achieving key milestones such as the 13% derivation fund from the Federal Government, a fiscal policy that has significantly enhanced economic development and empowerment across the Niger Delta.

He also commended Tompolo’s leadership through Tantita Security Services, a security outfit instrumental in safeguarding Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure. The company’s efforts, Adeyanju noted, have drastically reduced vandalism and helped stabilize the nation’s economy, while also contributing to environmental protection in the region.

“His monumental contributions to Nigeria’s economic development will forever be etched in history,” Adeyanju said, wishing Tompolo continued strength and resilience in his service to the nation and humanity.

Adeyanju further attributed the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to Tompolo’s influence, emphasizing that the Commission’s initiatives—ranging from road construction to access to potable water—have transformed countless communities.

He also acknowledged Tompolo’s crucial role in ushering in relative peace in the region, stating that the decision of Tompolo and fellow agitators to lay down arms paved the way for initiatives like the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which has empowered thousands of youths through skills training and development.

Adeyanju concluded by celebrating Tompolo as a true emancipator of the Ijaw people, whose legacy of courage, advocacy, and service continues to inspire.

“May he enjoy a long, healthy, and impactful life,” Adeyanju said, “as his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he has uplifted.”