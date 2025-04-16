Adegboruwa demands immediate refund of N300m Rivers State grant to NBA

Nigerian lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa

By Nwafor Sunday

Prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to refund the sum of N300 million received from the Rivers State Government as support for its Annual General Conference.

In a strongly worded statement on his Facebook page, Adegboruwa expressed shock and dismay over the financial donation, arguing that the NBA, as a self-funded professional body, has no justification for soliciting or accepting government funds for its activities.

“All lawyers in Nigeria pay their practicing fees annually. Additional fees are charged for those attending the conference. There is therefore no reason for the NBA to go cap in hand to beg for money,” he said.

Adegboruwa, a known advocate for the rule of law, warned that the association’s credibility is at stake when it accepts funds from political institutions, especially in the current climate of economic hardship and alleged human rights violations.

“Lawyers are the conscience of the society and must not be seen to align with any government, particularly one under scrutiny for anti-democratic practices. He who pays the piper dictates the tune,” he stated.

He called for the immediate return of the funds, suggesting the NBA deposit the N300 million into an escrow account with the Central Bank of Nigeria, pending what he described as “the restoration of democracy in Rivers State.”

Acknowledging that the money may have already been spent, Adegboruwa urged Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and senior lawyers to contribute ₦1 million each to facilitate a refund, emphasizing the need to remove what he termed a “collective shame.”

“The elders of the Bar must intervene swiftly. NBA is not a bank. We cannot afford to compromise our independence,” he added.

He further advised the association to exercise greater caution in sourcing funds in the future, maintaining that the legal profession in Nigeria has sufficient capacity to fund its own programmes without compromising its integrity.

The Rivers State Government’s donation has sparked controversy in recent days, amid concerns over transparency and the independence of the legal profession in Nigeria. The NBA has yet to issue a formal response to the growing calls for a refund.