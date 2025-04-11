Adebanjo’s Posthumous Birthday: Why Nigerians ‘ve problems with leaders — Afenifere

By Dickson Omobola & Henry Ikenna

LAGOS —THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, declared that with the present crop of leaders, Nigeria will continue to face problems.

Afenifere’s acting leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, said those governing the country had no idea about why they were elected, adding that all they cared about were personal gains.

Oba Olaitan spoke at the 97th Posthumous Birthday Celebration of the life and Times of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and a public symposium themed: ‘Afenifere: Identity, Ideas and Ideology,’ held by Afenifere in Lagos.

Those present at the event included the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 polls, Mr Peter Obi; former governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George; and Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okey Nwadinobi.

The Afenifere leader, however, urged young people to speak up, saying given the country’s current socio-economic conditions, there was a need for youths to take over the mantle of leadership.

His words: “We are in problem. The leaders don’t even know why they are there. The current leadership doesn’t know anything about Nigeria; all they care about is their pockets and their stomachs. My advice is that young men should speak up, and take the country from them. Do they think it is impossible? No, they can take the country from them.

“Stop them from rigging elections. Speak out and nothing will happen. They cannot do anything. Theirs is fury and sound, they are nothing. What the young ones need is direction. I do not blame them because when a man is hungry, and he is not given directions, such a person appears purposeless.”

Paying glowing tributes to late Adebanjo, he described him as a man who knew his vision and was prepared to fulfil it at whatever cost.

According to him, Adebanjo would say what he believed in without caring whose ox was gored.

He said: “He felt fulfilled, he felt accomplished, he felt a duty to his leader, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He didn’t believe that he had finished all the work. He believed there was a lot to be done, even though he felt fulfilled. He also believed that he had people who would take over from him.

“As far as he was concerned, he didn’t believe there was any division in the group. He believed that there was a mistake, and those who didn’t understand this will do so with time. He believed there was only one Afenifere. He believed some people strayed away, but they would come back.

“He was always in touch with Pa Reuben Fasoranti before his demise. I can tell you that confidently because I knew about it. He believed that whatever misunderstanding existed, would be resolved. He didn’t believe that there was division as the whole world saw it. As acting leader, I can say that there are no two groups.”

Obi, George, Ohanaeze extol late Afenifere leader

Also extolling the virtues of late Adebanjo, former Anambra State governor, Mr Obi said he (Adebanjo) was a man who lived a life of value and success, and urged Nigerians to emulate him.

He said: “What we should be asking ourselves is: are we living the life of value today? Let us talk about how we will build a better society for our children. I have always preached that if we want a better country, we should all speak together with love. Let us look at one another and know that no tribe, no religion has a better life. As a result, we must all come together and do what is right and everybody will either benefit or lose.”

On his part, Bode George recounted his experience with Adebanjo, saying he first met him during the Constitutional Conference of 2014, which was set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said: “At that conference, I became a member of the sub-committee in which Baba (Adebanjo) was also a member. That was my first contact with Baba. Ever since then, I have gone to him to exchange political ideas. I became Baba’s political associate. We have lost an icon, a man who passed on the message of Baba Awolowo to the younger generation.”