Activist drags Soludo, appointees to CCB for receiving N30m donation

Gov Soludo

An activist and two-time governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate the incumbent Governor, Professor Charles Soludo and three of his appointees, for receiving a donation of N30 million from 60 support groups, backing the Governor for the forthcoming November 8 governorship election in the state.

The money was meant to cover the governorship nomination fee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Governor Soludo’s re-election ticket.

Recall that on April 5, 2025, the support groups under the aegis of All Soludo Support Groups (ASSG) presented a dummy payment bank cheque of N30 million to Soludo, during the “APGA for Governor Charles Soludo’s second tenure rally” at the International Conference Centre Awka.

According to the donors, comprising political office holders, senatorial aspirants, government officials and other key stakeholders, this gesture showcased their commitment, solidarity and trust in his leadership.

But in his petition dated April 14, 2025, Okonkwo accused Soludo, the Commissioner for Finance, Anambra State, Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr. Obi Obiogbolu and Chukwuemeka Julius, the governor’s nominee and team leader of Soludo Fans Club, of breaching the mandatory provisions of the Code of Conduct for public officers under the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The petitioner also accused the aforementioned public officers of fraudulent misrepresentation, money laundering and abuse of public trust.

In addition, he alleged that the action of the Governor and his appointees, violated their oaths of office as public officers, not to allow their personal interest to influence their conduct or official decisions, to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and abide by the Code of Conduct for public officers, among other commitments.

He urged the bureau to urgently investigate the allegations against Governor Soludo and his appointees, to protect the integrity of governance in the country.

A copy of the petition, which was sighted by this reporter at the weekend, read: gComplaint against Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo (Governor of Anambra State) (Public Officer) pursuant to paragraphs 1, 6 (1), 8, 9 & 13, Code of Conduct for Public Officers for committing:

gActs prohibited by this Code by himself and through nominees, trustees or other agents in flagrant breach of the community reading of paragraphs 1, 6 (1), 8 and 9 gto wit:

*1: A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts with his duties and responsibilities.

*6 (1): A public officer shall not ask for or accept property or benefits of any kind for himself or any other person, on account of anything done or omitted to be done by him in the discharge of his duties.

*8: No person shall offer a public officer any property, gift or benefit of any kind as an inducement or bribe for the granting of any favour or the discharge in his favour of the public officer fs duties.

*9: A public officer shall not do or direct to be done, in abuse of his office, any arbitrary act, prejudicial to the rights of any other person, knowing that knowing that such act is unlawful or contrary to any government policy. h

Highlighting briefly the facts of the petition, Okonkwo noted that Dr. Obi Obiogbolu, the Special Adviser on Political Matter who was among the notable attendees at the event, described the gathering as a strategic move to build momentum for Soludo fs re-election campaign.

According to the petitioner, Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor, the Commissioner for Finance and convener of Solution Youth Movement of Nigeria (SYMON) praised Governor Soludo fs fiscal prudence and governance, while Chukwuemeka Julius, the governor fs nominee and team leader of the Soludo Fans Club, expressed pride in the administration fs growing popularity and development initiatives.

“Anambra youths also showed their support, making a donation of N10.5 million as for Soludo fs re-election, h he stated.

He further supported his petition with the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, containing the Oath of Office of Governor of a State and the Oath of Office of Vice-President, Deputy Governor, Minister, Commissioner or Special Adviser.

Okonkwo with profound respect and humility, prayed the CCB Chairman to urgently investigate his complaint against Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and his nominees/agents to protect the integrity of governance in Nigeria.

