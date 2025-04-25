Action Collective warns of AI-generated smear campaign targeting Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Action Collective has issued a statement alerting the public to an alleged smear campaign targeting Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which it claims involves the use of artificial intelligence-generated content.

According to a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, the group expressed concern over a trending video purportedly featuring the Senator. The Action Collective maintains that the video is not authentic and urged the public to rely solely on official and verified channels for accurate information regarding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Onyejuwe stated that the campaign appears to be politically motivated, with the intent to mislead the public through the manipulation of digital tools. “We call on Nigerians to remain vigilant and not to fall for deceptive content designed to damage reputations,” the statement read.

The group further warned against individuals or organizations allegedly involved in spreading misinformation and disinformation, and called for greater public scrutiny of the sources behind such digital content.

Referencing past reports and online discussions, the Action Collective pointed to concerns about the misuse of non-governmental organizations and digital platforms in ways that could mislead or exploit others. However, it emphasized the importance of due process and credible journalism when assessing such claims.

The Action Collective called on media outlets, regulatory authorities, and civil society to take a proactive role in addressing the potential harms posed by digital manipulation and unverified AI-generated content.

“This is a coordinated attempt by some political interests to undermine a respected public servant. We urge Nigerians to verify their sources and remain cautious of misinformation that could negatively impact lives and reputations,” Onyejuwe concluded.