Acting is not a job one retires from – Jaiye Kuti

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has reaffirmed her deep passion for acting, stating that she envisions herself remaining active in the industry even at 80 years old.

In a chat with Potpourri, Kuti emphasized the importance of longevity in the entertainment industry, noting that actors do not necessarily retire. “I see myself still acting at the age of 80. It is not a job one retires from. Even at 100 years, they might just say, ‘Just sit down, we want to see your face.’ That’s how beautiful the job is,” she declared.

The actress also spoke about the significance of refining one’s craft. “Whatever talent and craft one is blessed with by God, some people have a natural gift. You take it and renew it. When you renew it every day, it always looks new,” she stated.

Kuti attributed part of her youthful appearance and energy to a healthy lifestyle, revealing that walking plays a vital role. “I love walking. Even when I am supposed to drive or take a taxi, I walk. I walk every day of my life. When one does that regularly, it helps the skin and relaxes the nerves. And then, I take a lot of water,” she added.

Addressing the evolving standards in Nollywood, she observed that the industry has become more competitive. “A couple of years ago, one could do anything, but these days, you cannot just do anything. Even if it’s a YouTube movie or any movie at all, one wants to show that they can do it better,” she said.

Encouraging resilience and dedication among Nollywood actresses, Kuti advised, “If you are not lazy and you keep being focused, I think the future is going to be very bright.”