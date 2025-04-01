Achimugu’s ordeal: Betrayal of justice, womanhood – Binta Adeshola

Aisha Achimugu

By Adesina Wahab

A human rights activist and social commentator, Binta Adeshola, has described the ordeal of Mrs Aisha Achimugu in the hands of anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a betrayal of Justice, womanhood and nationhood.

In a statement, she also decried subjecting Achimugu to media trial and that the action of the EFCC smacks of trying to condemn somebody when all the facts in the matter are not yet put on the table for all to see.

Adeshola added that it would be unfair to turn an innocent person into a pawn in a political chess game

“Nigeria is at critical crossroads, one that challenges not just the nation’s political integrity but its very identity. This crisis is not marked by war or famine, but by a deep and troubling internal issue that questions the fairness of the judicial system and the moral foundation of the country.

“At the heart of this is the unjust persecution of Aisha Achimugu, a distinguished businesswoman, philanthropist, and symbol of Nigerian excellence. Aisha Achimugu is far more than a businesswoman, she is a beacon of resilience and brilliance, an embodiment of Nigerian potential. Through her company, Felak Concept Group, Aisha has made significant contributions in engineering, consultancy, and maritime innovation.

“Her work has led to job creation, policy reform, and environmental sustainability, all within industries that are traditionally dominated by men. Aisha’s achievements stand as a testament to her determination to break barriers and her unwavering commitment to national progress.

“Yet, despite her immense contributions to Nigeria’s development, Aisha has faced an appalling injustice. Instead of being celebrated, she has been met with public slander, a red poster of accusations, and the denial of a fair trial. Even when she was summoned, Aisha was abroad and was deprived of the dignity of due process.

“Where is the fairness in this? Where is the compassion for a single mother, a widow, and a woman whose achievements have enriched the nation? The answer is clear: it is absent.

Aisha Achimugu is not just a business mogul, she is a cherished figure beloved across the country for her character, diplomacy, and generosity. She has bridged political, ethnic, and religious divides, always putting Nigeria’s best interests first. She was awarded two oil block by the Nigerian government not as a favour, but as recognition of her competence and ability. This honour was bestowed not out of nepotism, but because of trust in her capabilities.

“If Aisha were truly guilty of any wrongdoing, how did the same government that honoured her with two oil block suddenly turn against her? The question is, if she were truly guilty, why are others equally implicated in Nigeria’s systemic corruption not facing the same public scrutiny?

“Aisha is not a woman who seeks attention. She has earned her place at the table through hard work and a proven track record. Her impact on national development, her mentorship, and her philanthropy have created a profound legacy. Her reputation is built on her accomplishments not rumours or politically motivated attacks. Yet, her brilliance seems to have become a threat to those driven by personal insecurity and political motives.

“Mr. President, this is not a victory in the fight against corruption, it is a manipulation of the system driven by envy, personal vendettas, and political maneuvering. If the justice system were truly functioning, why does only one woman’s image appear on a red poster while countless others implicated in corruption continue unchecked? The answer lies in the political machinations at play.

You were elected to restore hope and deliver justice for all Nigerians—not to preside over selective justice. When justice becomes partial, hope dies. And when hope dies, the very soul of the nation is at risk.

“This fight is not just for Aisha, it is for the future of the nation. To the youth, women, civil society, the diaspora, and all those who long for a better Nigeria this fight is yours too. If they can silence someone as influential and accomplished as Aisha, they can silence any of us. If they can slander her with no trial, what will happen to the rest of us who lack the power or connections to fight back?

“This is a battle for the soul of Nigeria. It is a fight to ensure that no Nigerian regardless of their gender, status, or background ever faces injustice. We cannot remain passive while one of the country’s finest is destroyed by political manipulation.

“We must demand that Aisha’s case be heard in a court of law, not through media headlines or WhatsApp groups. The truth must be brought to light through a transparent and fair process, not through politically motivated attacks. If the justice system truly works, let it be demonstrated in action, not in orchestrated public campaigns.

“A nation that allows one of its daughters to be humiliated without due process undermines its own future. This issue is not merely about gender, it is about the character of the nation itself. Aisha Achimugu has not shied away from accountability; she is ready to face any legitimate inquiry, but only in a system that is just and fair. What she will not accept—and what we must not allow is for her to be victimized by individuals who fear the strength of an independent woman.”