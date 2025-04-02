Achimugu’s EFCC ordeal politically motivated – Arewa youths

Aisha Achimugu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A northern group, the Arewa Youth Council for Justice, has expressed concerns over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declaring businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted.

The group suggested that the move could be linked to a broader political strategy involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by its National President, Isak Mammud, and National Secretary, Timothy Isaiah, the group questioned the EFCC’s actions, suggesting they might pressure Achimugu into making allegations against the politicians.

The statement reads: “The EFCC should act fairly and without political bias. A successful woman who has positively impacted many should not be caught up in political manoeuvring.

“It is concerning how quickly she was declared wanted by the commission.

“Past claims that funds were provided to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar through her have been denied by both the Lagos State Governor and Alhaji Abubakar.

“We urge the EFCC to ensure impartiality and transparency in its actions.

“We call on the EFCC to review the ‘wanted’ status placed on her.”