Access Bank, IFC, Zambia’s VP lead call for women’s economic inclusion

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank, the International Finance Corporation, IFC, and Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, have emphasised the need for women to take ownership of their economic future and drive financial inclusion for sustainable prosperity.

The trio, among other stakeholders, spoke at Access Bank International Women’s Day conference in Lagos, saying gender inclusivity was crucial for economic growth and called for decisive policies, corporate accountability, and personal commitment to eliminate systemic barriers hindering women’s full participation in the economy.

The bank also used the opportunity to celebrate its ‘Power of 100’ initiative, which honours and supports 100 exceptional women across Africa, who have demonstrated leadership, resilience, and impact in their respective fields.

At the conference, five women who successfully pitched their business plans were rewarded with N5million grant to support their businesses

Speaking at the parley, Zambia’s Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, said empowering women was not only a moral imperative but also a key driver of economic progress.

The Zambian VP, who highlighted the need for women to have active decision-making roles, said: “We need to ensure that women are not just invited to the table but also have an active voice in decision-making.

‘’The economic benefits of gender inclusivity are undeniable, and it is time to move from conversations to action.”

She noted further that societies investing in women tended to experience stronger economic growth, lower poverty rates, and improved social outcomes.

In her remarks, Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Holdings, Bolaji Agbede, emphasized the importance of leadership in dismantling gender stereotypes and creating inclusive environment.

She said businesses and governments must go beyond symbolic gestures and implement policies that lead to measurable change.

“The future of work is changing, and organizations must rethink how they integrate women into leadership. It is not enough to set quotas; we must create pathways that make it easier for women to ascend into decision-making roles without systemic resistance,” Agbede said.

On her part, the Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank, Chizoma Okoli, reaffirmed the banks’ commitment to bridging the gender gap through strategic interventions, such as the ‘Power of 100.’

She said: “We recognize that financial independence is a significant enabler for women. That is why we have continued to roll out programmes, such as the ‘W Initiative’ and the ‘Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa,’ which, alongside the ‘Power of 100,’ have provided funding, training, and networking opportunities for thousands of women across the continent.”

Also speaking, IFC’s Regional Director for Central Africa and Anglophone West Africa, Dahlia Khalifa, said: “Access Bank is one of IFC’s most committed and consistent partners in the region, with a relationship spanning more than two decades.

‘’Together, we’ve gone beyond financing. IFC has provided strategic advisory services to help the bank better serve women through gender-intentional product design, customer segmentation, and staff training.

“One of the most impactful examples is Access Bank’s W Initiative, which delivers tailored products, capacity-building programmes, and mentorship to women-led businesses.

‘’Since its inception, this initiative has mobilized over N370 billion in financing, reaching about four million women-owned SMEs and individuals.

“Our partnership also extends to driving systemic change through the Nigeria2Equal programme. So, let’s get to work, mobilizing capital, innovation, and partnerships to ensure that every woman has the chance to lead, grow, and thrive.’’