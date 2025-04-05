Abure’s sack from Labour Party a relief, says ex-presidential aspirant

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A former Presidential Aspirant under the Labour Party (LP) and leader of the Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, Faduri. O. Joseph has described the sacking of the former chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure as a relief not only to the party but to all Nigerians.

He alleged that they should have won the 2023 general elections, but they lost during his leadership.

In a statement, Faduri Joseph said Nigerians put their hope in LP in 2023 because they foresaw “what we are going through today in our country and never wanted what we are experiencing now to happen to Nigeria.”

But certain factors during the former leadership made the party “turned into a laughing stock among good people of Nigeria who put their hope in our great party.”

“It’s of note that we revived the Labour Party in 2022 to position it to win general elections in 2023 to turn our country back from the wrong way ..So we can make a real change, not this type ..which today Nigerians can see as renewed hunger..”

He said Nigerian people were now impoverished more than before.

He expressed dismay that from the day of the presidential primary in Asaba, the LP was turned from an organization that would drive the ship of our nation to success into a party that broke into pieces, and the centre could not hold from 2023 to date.

“Every effort to reposition the party failed. Many great leaders of the party were suspended..And the illegalities went on uncautioned and uncontrollably bad. But today, the law of the land has caught up..”

“My Advice to my fellow leaders and members of Labour Party now is for all of us to come together and let’s start the process of regrouping and repositioning of our party towards 2027 for a New Nigeria we all desire and a Nigeria we desire devoid of tribalism, favouritism, ethnicity and, incompetence.”

He said our nation is supposed to be the envy of the world, but it’s no longer one: our country’s currency is on a free fall with no value around the world.

“Many of our youths are rendered useless in a nation that is supposed to harness the potential of the youths as a workforce in the nation.”

“Therefore, we must come together as a party for Nigerians to have hope again that hope is ahead and help is ahead for this country. We must come together and put behind us all the crisis brought to the party and form one big umbrella that will rescue Nigeria.. today, as I say all the time, “A nation that has everything but lacks everything. We can do it we can make a change in our nation, we can deliver the people,”he added.